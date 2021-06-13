Amy Leisinger

September 6, 1980-June 11, 2021

Amy Leisinger, 40, of Lombard, Illinois and formerly from Denver passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at her residence.

Amy Lee Leisinger was born on September 6, 1980, the daughter of Darwyn and Bernice (Dedor) Leisinger in Waterloo. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Denver. Amy graduated from Denver High School in 1999, University of Iowa in 2002 and from Wasburn University Law School in Topeka, Kansas in 2005. Amy was currently employed by Wolters Kluwer in Riverwoods, Illinois at the time of her death.

Survivors are her parents, Darwyn and Bernice Leisinger of Waverly and sister, Tina Leisinger of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willian ad Becky Leisinger and Arthur and Leona Dedor.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Memorials can be directed to either St. John's Lutheran Church or The Special Olympics and online condolences for Amy may be left at www.kasiercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is assisting the Leisinger family with arrangements. 319-984-5379