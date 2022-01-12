Andrew G. Schipper

October 6, 1937-January 9, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Andrew G. Schipper, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away Sunday, January 9th, 2022, at MercyOne in Waterloo, Iowa.

He was born October 6th, 1937, in Bristow, IA, the son of George and Anna (Miller) Schipper. On October 3rd, 1958, Andrew was united in marriage to Sharon Grandon in New Hartford, IA. He served in the United States Army from 1960-61. Andy was a hog buyer, delivery driver, farmer, factory worker and was a custodian at Cedar Falls Community Schools, Waverly Shell Rock Schools and later at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

He is survived by: his wife, Sharon; daughter, Lana (Charles) Elson of Rochester, MN; son, Bart (Lucy) of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Andrew, Noah, Nathan, and Joshua Schipper; sister, Jessie Peters of Aplington; two brothers, Bennie of Ackley, and John (Marie) of Greene. He was preceded in death by: two brothers, George G. and Harm G. Schipper; and four sisters, Annie Prange, Pearl Schipper, Esther Krull, and Violet Kappel.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 14, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Beaver Grove Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Masks will be required. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com