Andrew J. Weigle

October 30, 1968-December 7, 2020

Andrew John Weigle, 52, of Huxley, formerly of Waterloo and McGregor, died on Monday, December 7, 2020. Andrew was born on October 30, 1968, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, the son of Larry and Ruth (Troester) Weigle. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1987. Andrew pursued his love of photography by graduating from the Hawkeye Community College Photography Program in 1989.

After graduation Andrew practiced his art at Vorland Photography in Cedar Falls, on Copper Mountain in Colorado and in Germany. He drew his energy from knowing people and forging relationships with others. As owner/operator of Georgioz Pizza in Colfax, he was an artisan with his pizza creations. He built excellent friendships with his customers and community through his personality and his food. He loved the outdoors whether it was fly fishing using his own beautifully tied flies or logging miles on his motorcycle. Many motorcycle trips included traveling to northern Iowa to watch his nephews play baseball and day trips with the love of his life, Cara. Above all, the relationships most important to Andrew were his family and time spent with them. He especially enjoyed the company of his niece and nephews but most of all he loved traveling with Cara, Cora, and their dogs.

Andrew is survived by his parents of Waterloo; a brother, Perry (Kim) of Osage; a sister, Beth (D.J.) Bork of Norwalk; 4 nephews and a niece: Chris, Nic, and Lucas Weigle and Jack and Emma Bork; his fiancée, Cara Miller and her daughter, Cora. He is preceded in death by a brother, Paul.

Due to COVID a private family service will be held with burial in Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo. A celebration of life will be held when we can all safely gather. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.