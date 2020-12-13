Menu
Andrew J. Weigle
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Andrew J. Weigle

October 30, 1968-December 7, 2020

Andrew John Weigle, 52, of Huxley, formerly of Waterloo and McGregor, died on Monday, December 7, 2020. Andrew was born on October 30, 1968, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, the son of Larry and Ruth (Troester) Weigle. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1987. Andrew pursued his love of photography by graduating from the Hawkeye Community College Photography Program in 1989.

After graduation Andrew practiced his art at Vorland Photography in Cedar Falls, on Copper Mountain in Colorado and in Germany. He drew his energy from knowing people and forging relationships with others. As owner/operator of Georgioz Pizza in Colfax, he was an artisan with his pizza creations. He built excellent friendships with his customers and community through his personality and his food. He loved the outdoors whether it was fly fishing using his own beautifully tied flies or logging miles on his motorcycle. Many motorcycle trips included traveling to northern Iowa to watch his nephews play baseball and day trips with the love of his life, Cara. Above all, the relationships most important to Andrew were his family and time spent with them. He especially enjoyed the company of his niece and nephews but most of all he loved traveling with Cara, Cora, and their dogs.

Andrew is survived by his parents of Waterloo; a brother, Perry (Kim) of Osage; a sister, Beth (D.J.) Bork of Norwalk; 4 nephews and a niece: Chris, Nic, and Lucas Weigle and Jack and Emma Bork; his fiancée, Cara Miller and her daughter, Cora. He is preceded in death by a brother, Paul.

Due to COVID a private family service will be held with burial in Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo. A celebration of life will be held when we can all safely gather. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To The Weigle Family and Cara,
We are heartbroken of learning of Andrew’s passing. Sara (Guyer) was a couple years behind him at West, but we had the joy of getting to know and become friends working with Andrew at the Brown Bottle nearly 30 years ago. To this day, we hang in our home and cherish the framed photograph he took while in Europe that he gave us for our wedding. Over the years, we would connect from time to time, but made a point to stop for a bite or for to go pizza orders on our travels from Wisconsin to visit our daughter attending Creighton University. We enjoyed the pizza, but loved more reconnecting with Andrew. Despite all of our life changes, he was always the genuinely kind and funny Andrew we knew over the years. That never changed. We are so sorry and saddened for your family’s loss, but hope we can all find comfort in our wonderful memories of a warm and kindhearted son, brother, fiancé, and friend. Andrew will be greatly missed, but he has left a thumbprint on our hearts, as I’m sure he’s done for so many others.
Our deepest sympathies,
Eric and Sara Runez
Eric and Sara Runez
Friend
December 20, 2020
Enjoyed our Friday night date nights at Andrews’s Pizza Place didn’t know him personally but he would always stop smile & say hi when we walked by & thanked us when we left. Prayers for peace for his family & friends gone to soon
Janet Rankin- Monroe
Acquaintance
December 17, 2020
Larry and Ruth and family, So sorry to hear about Andy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest in Peace, Andy.
Anita Rousselow
December 15, 2020
Perry,Kim,Boys and family of Andrew : the Bud Sommer family extend our deepest sympathy to all of you. In our prayers. May you find peace in your hearts from your wonderful memories. God Bless!
Barb Parker
December 14, 2020
Andrew I will miss your contagious smile and laughter you always treated me well Rest In Peace my friend
Matt Glas
Friend
December 13, 2020
I remember Andy. I would occasionally wait on him at McKenna. He was a good human being. Always polite. I am so sorry for your loss. Hugs!
Denise Dehl-Olson
December 13, 2020
My condolences to everyone. I only met him a few times but he was a very nice person. We have been there a number of times, many times with our motorcycle groups. They always took very good care of us whether in the group or by ourselves. So tragic to lose someone so early in life. May you all find comfort.
Dennis Irvin
Acquaintance
December 13, 2020
RIP dear Drew U will be so missed by All of us that loved your smiles, hugs & huge heart. Your parents gave u a wonderful foundation to be the GREAT person u were! Always
Val
Friend
December 13, 2020
