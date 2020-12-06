Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anita Ann Jacobsen Sells
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Anita Ann Jacobsen Sells

September 3, 1937 - December 1, 2020

Waterloo – Anita Ann Jacobsen Sells of Waterloo, died December 1, 2020 at UnityPointHealth Hospital. She was born on September 3, 1937 in Ida Grove, IA, the daughter of Engwald Jacobsen and Wanda Harris Jacobsen Miller. She married Bryon Gale Sells on September 2, 1953 in Cedar Falls.

Anita went to Cedar Falls High School and the Waterloo Barber College. Before retiring in 1996, she worked as a waitress, head desk clerk at Holiday Inn, manager-buyer for Walker Shoe Store, manager of Mary Lester Fabrics, manager of Osco Drug and barber at Washburn Barber and Beauty. Anita enjoyed operating the Fin Fun Charter fishing business with her husband and son. She was a loving wife, mother grandmother and mother-in-law.

Anita is survived by 2 children, Debra Bickle of Georgia and Michael (Janice) Sells of LaPorte City; 2 grandchildren, Alicia Kemp and Bryon James Sells; 2 great-grandchildren, Jessica Neilson and Nichole Rhodes; 2 brothers, Raymond Jacobsen and Terry Miller; 2 step-brothers, Leon and Merle Miller and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

As her request, she will be cremated with a private family burial.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.