Ann Hultman

November 25, 1931-November 20, 2020

Ann Hultman, 88, of Hudson, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Friday, November 20, 2020 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center, Iowa.

Graveside services for Ann will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Lincoln Township Cemetery with Pastor Matt Ulven officiating. Burial will be on what would have been her 89 birthday. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone who attends is required to wear a mask and social distance. The family will be having a celebration of Ann's life when the restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions may be directed in Ann's name to any charity of your choice or to her family, which will be later designated to the Hudson Community Church, Hudson Library and/or Cedar Valley Hospice. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. French-Hand Funeral Home is caring for Ann and her family.

Anna "Ann" Jean Glasener was born on November 25, 1931 in Bettendorf, Iowa, the daughter of George Luther and Lucy (Platt) Glasener. She was raised and educated in the Hudson school district, where she was in the Hudson High School class of 1949. On December 20, 1947, Anna was united in marriage to Gene Alford Hultman in Moberly, Missouri. From this union five children were born: Rebecca, Debbie, Cynthia, Scott and Sara.

Ann was a very dedicated homemaker and mother of her children. She also was a partner of the Willow Room in Hudson. Ann was a proud member of the Community Church in Hudson and prior to that, Ann was a fifty-year member at the Reinbeck United Methodist Church. Ann loved traveling with Gene, and they wintered in Florida for many years. Ann's best time was spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a passion for artwork, gardening, cooking, baking and reading. She enjoyed being part of the Sebring (FL) Art League.

Left to cherish Ann's memory are her children: Rebecca (Warren) Schildroth of Reinbeck, IA, Debbie (Mark) Gordon of Council Bluffs, IA, Cynthia (Dean) Fondahn of Weldon Springs, MO, and Scott Hultman of Hudson, IA; grandchildren: Malissa Martin, Rhett Schildroth, Jennifer Mytty, Molly Johnson, Paul Fondahn, Emily Fondahn-Rowe; great-grandchildren: Kelsey Wicks, Hannah Martin, Samantha Schildroth, Sage Schildroth, Avery Mytty, Talen Mytty, Beau Mytty, Caroline Rowe, Abigail Rowe and : Annelise Fondahn. She is survived by a sister: Alice Glasener, a brother-in-law, Evan Hultman and a sister-in-law, Joyce Jensen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Hultman; parents: George and Lucy Glasener; daughter: Sara Dawn; great-grandson: Jacob Joseph "JJ" Fondahn; and her siblings, Hattie Eslinger, George Glasener, Dale Glasener, and Marjorie Stark.