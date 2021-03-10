Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony G. "Tony" Chardoulias
1919 - 2021
BORN
1919
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Anthony G. "Tony" Chardoulias

October 17, 1919-March 7, 2021

WATERLOO-Anthony G. "Tony" Chardoulias, 101, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 7, at Ravenwood Nursing & Rehab Center.

He was born October 17, 1919 in Detroit, Michigan, son of George and Chrysanthe Hadjianakis Chardoulias. He married Helen Psaros on June 30, 1946 in Fort Dodge. She died December 13, 2005.

Tony enlisted and served in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1942 to 1945. His military life was spent in the Pacific area of the Gilbert Islands. He also played a part in liberating the Philippine Islands, under General MacArthur. When the war ended he was discharged as a Sergeant.

He moved to Waterloo after the war and owned and operated Black Hawk Supply and Paper Company for 37 years, retiring in 1984.

Tony was a member of St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church, serving as President of the Church Board several times. He was also active with AHEPA serving as District Governor. He was a member of the Waterloo Exchange Club, the Waterloo Elks Club and an avid Hawkeye fan.

Survivors include: two daughters, Christine (Steve) Melahoures of Homer Glen, Illinois and Pam (Alan) Vincent of Dubuque; two granddaughters, Holly (Candice) Melahoures and Amy (Raed) Adhami; four great grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, Maya and Ethan; and many nieces, nephews and cousins

He is preceded in death by: a sister, Ann Capellos; and a brother, Chris Chardoulias

A private family service was held at St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, where full military rites were conducted by Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street assisted the family. Due to COVID protocols, a celebration of life will be held in the future.

Memorials may be directed to the Tony Chardoulias Scholarship Fund for AHEPA in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Love and miss you Tony.
Ross and Martha Johnston
March 4, 2022
We will miss our dear friend Tony. What a long and full life he lived
Dr Ross and Martha Johnston
March 11, 2021
Years ago, 1956 or there abouts, Tony used to call on my mom and step-dad at the Colony Club selling them their paper products. He was such a nice person and always remembered me even after I grew up. I am sure your family has many wonderful memories of Tony. I am so sorry for your loss but he definitely had a full life.
Jan Bretey
March 10, 2021
I am so very sorry. Tony was a great guy!! We will miss him!!!!
Lisa Edeker at cedar valley podiatry
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results