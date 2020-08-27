Anthony E. Pint

(1956-2020)

Anthony "Tony" Euguene Pint, 63 years old of Waterloo, Iowa died on Thursday, August 6th peacefully at his home. He was born on December 3, 1956 in Independence, Iowa. The son of Laverne Pint and Patronilla (Gardner) Pint Yarrington. Tony graduated from High School in Independence, Iowa. On August 14, 2010, Tony was married Brenda (Miller) Pint of Waterloo, Iowa. Anthony is survived by mother Patronilla (Gardner) Pint Yarrington of Waterloo, Iowa, his wife Brenda (Miller) Pint, his two children, Scott Pint of Manhattan, Kansas and Heidi (Pint) Wilson of Norfolk, Virginia and his two step-children Jason Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Tonya Miller of Waterloo, Iowa. Anthony is also survived by his eleven siblings: Larry (Candy), Jerry (Joy), Marge McKay, Marie (Steve) Forney, Monica (Richard) Schmitz, Joanne (Don) Corkery, Janice Estill, Vince (Teri), Paul, Marty (Dawn), and Andrew (Sarah) Yarrington. Tony also had two step-sisters Cindy (Todd) Moline and Pam Yarrington. Additionally, Tony had numerous nieces and nephews and several grandchildren.

Anthony was proceeded in death by his father Laverne Pint and his step father Robert Yarrington.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, August 29th at St. Edwards Church with Father Scott Bullock officiating. Visitation will start at 9:30am. Flowers and donation can be sent to 1009 Grant Ave Waterloo, IA 50702.