Ardeth A. Holmes

(1934-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Ardeth A. Holmes, 85, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born December 11, 1934 in Adair, Iowa, daughter of Forrest and Marie (Kuster) Hardin. Ardeth graduated from Guthrie Center High School in 1953. She married Dale Holmes on March 28, 1953 in Winterset, Iowa and was a homemaker throughout her adult life. Dale preceded her in death on August 20, 2015.

Survived by four children, Debi Puls of Waterloo, Roxanne Holmes of Elizabeth, CO, Craig Holmes of Cedar Falls, and Becky Quistorff of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband and two sisters.

No services are being held. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.