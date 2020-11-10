Ardith L. Heins

March 10, 1937-November 9, 2020

WATERLOO – Ardith Lucille Heins, 83, entered into God's greatest eternal light at 12:10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020.

She was born on March 10, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert C. and Helen (Shupe) French. She was baptized into the Lutheran Church on March 29, 1953 in Osage, Iowa. She was and still remains the beloved wife of Wayne L. Heins, whom she married on March 7, 1954. They shared 66 years on this earth together, and had four children: Suzanne Cobine of Cedar Falls, Dawn Kullen of Denver, John (Jill) Heins of Vermillion, SD, and Ray (fiancé Lisa Jamison) Heins of Cedar Falls. They were blessed in life with 11 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lulu and Merrill Shupe who raised her; and a great granddaughter, Addison Heins.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service, where there will be a special prayer service and a time to share memories beginning at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13th at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (904 Bluff St., Cedar Falls) with visitation from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Attendees will need to bring and wear a facemask. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.