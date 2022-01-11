Arlene Marie Keane

April 4, 1935-January 8, 2022

WATERLOO-Arlene Marie Keane, 86, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 8 at Friendship Village Pavilion.

She was born April 4, 1935, at home in Shady Grove, Iowa, the daughter of Walter E. and Alta J. Anderson Brock. She married William R. (Bill-Willy) Keane on May 22, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Arlene graduated from Brandon High School and Gates Business College. She was the office manager of IDS (Investors Diversified Services) and then worked for American Express, which later became Ameriprise, retiring in 1994.

Even though Arlene enjoyed working outside the home, she will be remembered for her many homemaking skills. She loved cooking, baking and making crafts. Her jellies and jams, especially her Elderberry Jelly, was a special treat to both family and friends. In her later years, sewing and the art of crocheting were some of the many crafts she enjoyed.

She is survived by her husband of Waterloo; her son, James P. (Jackie) Keane, her daughter-in-law, Leslie Hillman, three grandchildren, Erin (Kasey) Devine, Connor Keane and Patrick Keane, three step-children, Anna Kathrine Easterby, Margaret (Josh) Kelso and Matthew Easterby, and three step-grandchildren, Harlem Easterby, Asher Kelso and Maysen Kelso.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and Thomas, and a sister, Beatrice Brock.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one half hour before services at the church. The casket will be closed for both events.

The mass will be live streamed at www.sted.org.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Church or Friendship Village Med Center.

