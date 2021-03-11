Arlene Ludwig

March 23,1925-March 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Arlene Ludwig, 95 of Waterloo, passed away March 10, 2021 at Rosewood Estates of natural causes.

She was born March 23,1925 in Alton, Iowa daughter of George and Magdalena Hansen. She married Norman Ludwig on Oct. 31, 1944 in Remsen, Iowa. They farmed near LeMars, Iowa and in 1959 moved to Eagle Center and continued farming for many more years.

Arlene enjoyed gardening, fancy work, making candles and most of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by 5 sons Roger (Rita) of Cedar Falls, Bob (Lynn) of Vonore, Tenn, Tom (Kathy) of Dysart, Jim (Nancy) of Madrid, Ken (Samantha) of Waterloo; 2 daughters, Janet (Russ) Schomberg of Austin, Minn., Nancy (Virg) Plum of Waterloo; 20 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; a brother, George (Cordella) Hansen of Wyndham, Minn; and sister-in-law, Cindy White of La Porte City; several nieces and nephews

Preceded in death by her husband, parents, her son, Larry; a grandson, Ben Ziegenmeyer; her sister and brother in law Helen and Bob Schnieders; her brother Donald Hansen

Public visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 12 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgway, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery at a later date.

Memorials directed to St. Mary of Mount Caramel Church, Hospices or the Funeral home.

