Arlene Viola Praska

March 23, 1936-January 3, 2022

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Arlene Viola Praska, 85, of Elk Run Heights, died peacefully, Monday, Jan. 3, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 23, 1936 in New Providence, daughter of Glen and Louise Vall Martin. After her father's death, she was raised by Vern and Louise Martin. She married James L. Leckness in Nov. of 1953, and they later divorced. She married Marvin A. Praska on September 22, 1973, in Evansdale. He died Feb. 26, 2009.

Arlene graduated from Young School of Cosmetology in Waterloo and was a hairdresser in her home, retiring in 2015.

The family would like to thank Dr. Matt Kettman and Cedar Valley Hospice for their care and support of Arlene.

She is survived by: four daughters, Lorraine (Monte) Crane of Granite City, Ill., Cindy (Michael) Crane of Waterloo, Jennifer Pastores of Phoenix, Ariz., and Sarah (Kenny) Mast of Elk Run Heights; a son, Jimmy (Gloria) Leckness of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Diane Leckness of Cedar Rapids; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandsons; one brother, Warney Martin of New Providence, Iowa; and two sisters, Jane (Dick) Berns of Dubuque and Janice (Ralph) Roberts of Gainesville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by: both her husbands; a son, Ricky Leckness; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenny (Rita) Martin; and a sister-in-law, Linda Martin.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4:00 PM rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Friday.

The mass will be live Streamed on the parish website at www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com