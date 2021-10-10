Arlene Waterman

December 24, 1926-October 6, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Arlene Waterman died peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 6th 2021, at the age of 94 at Bickford Assisted Living in Cedar Falls, Iowa

She was born Mabel Arlene Ablett on December 24, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Richard Ablett and Mabel McGovern Ablett, and was their only child. She graduated from East High School in 1944. She was a skilled organist and pianist. On December 23rd, 1949, she was married in Des Moines to David P. Waterman of Minneapolis. They moved to Dayton, Ohio, where David studied at United Theological Seminary and became an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Conference of Iowa. Together they served numerous churches in Iowa. Arlene was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a PEO member, a mentor at Cunningham School, and recipient of the Iowa Governor's Volunteer Award. The Watermans attended St. Timothy's United Methodist Church.

Arlene is survived by her daughters, Martha Waterman Nichols (Douglas) of Cedar Falls, and Ellen Waterman of Forest Park, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and aunt, Edna McGovern Weaver. The immediate family will hold a private graveside service in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. No viewing or public service will be held, and no flowers are requested. Memorials may be offered to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Timothy's UMC. Arlene's daughters would like to thank all the Bickford staff for all their loving care.