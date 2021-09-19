Arley Clarence Hahn

January 19, 1940-August 16, 2021

TRIPOLI-Arley C. Hahn, 81, of Tripoli, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Tripoli Welcome Center. Memorials may be made in Arley's name to the Bremer County Conservation Educational Program.

Arley Clarence, son of Clarence and Belva May (Crabtree) Hahn was born January 19, 1940, in Fredericksburg. He attended Dresden #2 Country School, rural Fredericksburg prior to graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1958. While in high school, he was a pitcher for the baseball team. Arley served in the United States Army National Guard from 1959 before being honorably discharged in 1965. He married Shirley Bloem in 1964 and to this union, four children were born, Sheila, Stacy, Corey, and Tina. The couple would later divorce. Arley's working career began at Meinerz Creamery before working at the Fredericksburg Lumber Yard. He worked as a feed truck driver for a few years, prior to working a long career at Cardinal Construction. Some of the projects he helped build were the UNI Dome, Friendship Village and Bartels. On October 21, 1995, he was united in marriage with Carol Spier. The couple made their home in Tripoli. Arley was an avid bass fisherman, catching 1,200 – 1,400 per year. He also concentrated on catching larger bass, making sure he sent the measurements to the D.N.R., setting many records. He also reported the weather to the National Weather Service for many years. His interest in the weather was mainly to aide in his ability to catch more fish. In addition to his love for fishing, he taught line dancing at the Electric Park, assisting with fishing programs for the youth through the Conservation Board, and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their activities.

Arley is survived by his wife, Carol of Tripoli; four children, Sheila (Andy) Seichter of Cedar Falls, Stacy (Tracy) Hahn of Janesville, Corey (Dawn) Hahn of St. Charles, Missouri, and Tina (Brett) Miller of Denver; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two step-sons, Aaron (Beth) Huck of Aldie, Virginia and Joshua (Kelly) Huck of Waterloo; and sister, Laurley Parkinson of Phillips, Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, who died in infancy.

