Rev. Arnold Steffen
FUNERAL HOME
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL

Rev. Arnold Steffen

September 18, 1929-March 12, 2021

TECHNY, IL-Rev. Arnold Steffen, SVD, passed away March 12, 2021 in Techny IL. He was born September 18, 1929 in Dunkerton, Iowa to the late Joseph and Mathilda Meier Steffen. He was ordained a priest on June 9, 1957 and served as a Divine Word Missionary in Papua, New Guinea from 1957 to 2016. Survived by a brother Ralph (Gerda) and sister-in-laws Betty and Margaret. Preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-laws Joseph, Norbert (Betty), Alfred (Ann), Vincent, Cletus, Sylvester (Felicitas) Lillian and sisters Sr. Mary Samuel (Marie) and Sr. Mary Justina (Eleanor). Resurrection Mass is Thursday, March 18, at 10:30 AM at Divine Word Residence. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Fr. Steffen's name for the care of retired Divine Word Missionaries and infirmed missionaries, c/o Divine Word Residence, PO Box 6000, Techny, IL 80082-6000.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Divine Word Residence
IL
Funeral services provided by:
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to you and your family on the passing of your uncle Arnie. I will never forget his visits over here in Luxembourg. His presence allowed us to meet the whole Steffen family and not to forget the pleasant farewell parties in the Dominican convent in Luxembourg city where Margerit, my mother´s sister lived. With deepest sympathy Daniel Wilmes
Daniel Wilmes
March 17, 2021
