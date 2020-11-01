Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arthur D. Larson

Arthur D. Larson

Sumner - Arthur Dean Larson, 87, of Sumner, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Military rites will be provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner following the funeral service Inurnment will be at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1st, at the St. John Lutheran Parish Hall and for one hour preceding the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home is assisting Arthur's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.