Arthur F. Ecklund
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
Arthur F. Ecklund

June 1, 1921-April 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Arthur F. Ecklund, 100, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls.

He was born June 1, 1921, in Sauk Centre, MN, son of Carl and Hedvig Freeberg Ecklund. Arthur graduated from high school in Sauk Centre in 1941. Arthur served honorably in WWII in the Pacific Theatre. He married Mable D. Steege on February 28, 1943, in St. Louis, MO. She preceded him in death on October 25, 2011.

Arthur worked as the Division Chief for Waterloo Fire Rescue, retiring in 1981 after 35 years. He was a member of American Legion Post #138. Arthur was also a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending his time traveling the West with his family and fishing at Osaki, MN. He also enjoyed handcrafted stain glass.

Arthur is survived by his son, Kenneth (Terry) Ecklund of Dysart; daughter, Karen (Tom) Schmidt of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Chelsea Ecklund, Brittany Ecklund, and Robyn (Donald) Dodd; four great-grandchildren, Travis and Alex Dodd, and Ty and Brynn Sverson; one sister-in-law, Rose Ecklund of Surprise, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and four sisters.

Services: 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 22 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo. Military Rites by U.S. Airforce Honor Guard, Waterloo VFW Post #1623, and American Legion Post #138. Honors also by Waterloo Fire Rescue. Memorials may be directed to St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1122 W 11th St, Waterloo, IA 50702. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com to leave condolences.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
