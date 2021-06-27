Menu
Arthur William "Art" Kurtt
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Denver High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
110 S State St
Denver, IA

Arthur "Art" William Kurtt

December 16, 1926-June 24, 202

DENVER-Arthur "Art" William Kurtt, 94, of Denver, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital.

Art was born December 16, 1926, in Denver, Iowa, the son of Fred and Christine (Schmidt) Kurtt. He graduated from Denver High School in 1944 and immediately entered the United States Navy where he served until his honorable discharge in 1946. On July 13, 1947, he married Mildred "Millie" Diercks at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Art worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo for a couple years and then started working at Kurtt's Grocery Store in Denver. He later would become partner of the store; eventually it was renamed Kurtt's Jack & Jill. In 1987, they sold the store but remained on as a vital staff member for many years. Millie passed away in 1995, and Art continued to live in the house they had built some forty years earlier. In 2018, Art began calling Willow Winds Assisted Living in Denver his home; he thoroughly enjoyed the staff and friends he made there.

A member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver; he served on many boards and committees as well as the church council.

In the community, Art's contributions were many. He served on the city council, was Chief of the Denver Fire Department, a charter member of the Denver Lions Club, sat on the Denver Sunset Board for over 20 years and was an active member of the Acker-Matthias American Legion Post in Denver. The Denver Tree Board was dear to his heart, he helped to plant hundreds of trees in Denver over the years.

Art is survived by his four daughters; Pat (Gene) Leonhart of Denver, Kris (Dave) Freeman of Palatine, Illinois, Jody Kurtt of Cedar Rapids and Kerry (Greg) Thies of Denver, 8 grandchildren; Dave (Jaime) Leonhart, Amy (Ryan) Lockhart, Amanda (Eric) Zavilla, Ben (Jaime) Freeman, Marcus (Tiffani) Kenney, Ethan (Becca) Thies, Joe Kenney and Hannah Thies, 9 great grandchildren, one brother, John (Laurel) Kurtt of Waverly. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Millie, sisters; Dorothea Gleason, Marie Meyne, Elnora Brunstein, Bobbi Ecker Blatchford and Frieda Kurtt, brothers; Erwin Kurtt and Harold Kurtt.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Burial with military honors provided by Acker-Matthias American Legion Post #653 will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at the church as well as an hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Denver Tree Board in Art's honor. Memorials may also be directed to the St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver Public Library or Denver Emergency Services. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Denver, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
To all the Kurtt family you have my sincere condolences. I always enjoyed Art, he never seemed to have a bad day, at least in all his dealings with the public.
Joyce Lahmann
Friend
June 28, 2021
Dear Art, I would like to thank you for making all of those noon lunches for me. You will recall that I was a teenager working for Pete Gielau at the Conoco station and I would catch your eye as you were working in the Meat Department and soon my lunch would be ready for pickup. The menu never changed-2 pieces of baloney topped with lettuce and slapped between 2 slices of Kleen Maid bread. During those nearly 4 years-1951 into mid 1955, the price never changed either--25 cents Delicious!! Darrell Witt Mosinee, WI
Darrell Witt
June 28, 2021
