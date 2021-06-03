Menu
Audrey Jean Foster
Audrey Jean Foster

April 5, 1932-May 31, 2021

FAIRBANK-Audrey Foster age 89 of Fairbank and formerly of Des Moines passed away Monday May 31, 2021 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born April 5, 1932 in Panora Iowa the daughter of John and Gladys (Whitcomb) Schreffler. Audrey attended and graduated from Des Moines North High School. In 1952 she married William Foster at the Grant Park Christian Church in Des Moines. Besides being a devoted wife and mother Audrey worked for Bell telephone for many years until her retirement. Audrey and Bill loved to travel and that is what they did during their retirement. Their travels not only included every state in the United States they also traveled to every continent in the world with the exception of two. Besides traveling she loved spending time with family and friends and was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes as well as the Wapsie Valley Warriors. She is survived by her son Tony (Carol) Foster of Fairbank, two grandsons; Matt (Holly) Foster and Duane (Heidi) Foster, five great- grandchildren; Kennedy, Riley, Mackenzie, Kambrii and Karlie along with several nieces and nephews as well as her beloved dog Snowflake. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son; Tom Foster and her sister; Evelyn Stevens.

Visitation: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday June 5, 2021 at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.

Cards may be sent in care of Audrey to Tony Foster 104 Halpin Street, Fairbank, Iowa 50629

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
I had the great good fortune to work with Audrey at Northwestern Bell. She was a good friend and a very caring person. The world was a better place with Audrey in it. Her family was her greatest treasure.
Bobbie Kennedy
Work
June 5, 2021
The halls of North High are diminished with Audrey's passing. Prayers and thoughts to her family and friends. Audrey's 1949 North High class page:
http://www.ndmhs.com/pages/yearclass1949(2019.70).html

Claradell Gergely Shedd
Class of June, 1953
Claradell G Shedd
Classmate
June 5, 2021
When I married my husband ( and the DMPD) in 1979, Audrey and Bill immediately invited me to a weekly pizza supper she and Bill held. We quickly became friends. She was so accepting and friendly! When Bill retired many years later, I felt comfortable telling her it was crazy to live in an RV! Little did I know it would start an adventure of a lifetime. You go, Audrey!
Donna Robinson
Friend
June 4, 2021
