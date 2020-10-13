Menu
Barbara A. "Barb" O'Banion

Barbara "Barb" A. O'Banion

January 18, 1937-October 10, 2020

WATERLOO-Barbara "Barb" A. O'Banion, 83, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 10, at Northcrest Specialty Care.

She was born January 18, 1937, in Waterloo, the daughter of Clifford and Marjorie Berry Barnett. She married Wendell O'Banion August 9, 1958, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo. He died June 13, 2011.

Barb graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1955. She was a homemaker and longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survived by: a son, Charles of Vacaville, Calif.; three daughters, Barbara and Michelle O'Banion, and Carrie (Roger) Alston, all of Waterloo; a sister, Beverly Carlsen of Plano, Texas; and two grandsons, Jared and Justin Koweil.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, William Barnett.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation from 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary and a 7:00 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
