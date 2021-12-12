Barbara L. De Vries

March 5, 1940-December 5, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Barbara L. De Vries, 81, of Cedar Falls, entered into eternity with her Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

She was born March 5, 1940 in Marshalltown, IA, the daughter of Wanda Delfs. On August 14, 1959, she was united it marriage to Richard De Vries in Marshalltown. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1998. She was employed in retail in the Cedar Valley for many years.

Barb is survived by two sons, David (Julie) De Vries of Centerville, IA and Mark De Vries (friend, Sue Fox) of Bloomfield, IA; a daughter, Sheila De Vries of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Levi and Sadie De Vries; and special companion, Mic Steinfeldt of Eldora, IA. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Private family services were held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Gladbrook, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to Route 55 Senior Ministries at Orchard Hill Church for scholarships for senior adults to participate in Route 55 activities.