Barbara J. Smith

August 21, 1929 - November 9, 2020

Barbara J. Smith was born August 21, 1929 in Des Moines; the daughter of Byron and Sarah (Scheffers) Wilson. She was raised by her mother and her step-father Henry Quigley. Barbara graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Leonard Philp on September 24, 1947; he preceded her in death on February 6, 1971. Barbara then married David Smith March 6, 1981; he preceded her in death on March 26, 1994. She worked in the Administrative Offices at Rath Packing Company as a secretary, then as a bookkeeper in the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for many years before retiring and moving to Arizona. After her husband's death in 1994 in Arizona, she returned to Waterloo and volunteered at the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for several years, she was very dedicated to them. Barbara was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Barbara passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at NewAldaya Lifescapes. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; a son Michael Philp; a daughter Carol Bernard; a son-in-law Jon Bernard and a brother Patrick Quigley. Barbara is survived by two daughters: Patti (David) Hinz and Karen (Shawn) Keefe, both of Waterloo; nine grandchildren: Angie Brincks, Mike Hall, Josh Keefe, Chris, Elizabeth, Amanda and Matt Bernard, Carrie Gray and Sarah Thomson and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Friday, November 13, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Please wear a mask.

Memorial service will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Friday November 13, at 11:00 am.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.