Barbara Jean Wical-Huntley

January 26, 1937-December 9, 2021

Barbara Jean Wical-Huntley, 84, of Aplington, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Maple Manor in Aplington. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, in Grundy Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Stout Gospel Hall in Stout. Burial will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Barbara was born on January 26, 1937 in Lincoln Township, Grundy Center. She was the loving daughter of August and Grace (Rozevink) Steinmeyer. She graduated from Grundy Center High School in the Class of 1955 and was united in marriage to Arthur Wical on May 23, 1956. They welcomed 4 children into their family and enjoyed 28 happy years together until Art's passing on March 23, 1985. She was remarried to Charles Huntley on February 3, 1997 and enjoyed many years with him until his passing on March 4, 2005.

Barbara ran her own in-home daycare for over 30 years and helped Art with his plumbing business. She was a very giving person and enjoyed taking care of her family, especially if they were in need. Barbara enjoyed vegetable gardening but her true joy in life came from spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her children Doug (JoEllen) Wical of Grundy Center, Jan (Dean) Boren of Ackley, Danny Wical of Grundy Center (Coleen Ralston) and Allan "Chip" (Cathy) Wical of Manchester; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brothers Marvin (Joyce) Steinmeyer and James (Janice) Steinmeyer; sisters JoAnn Wrage, Alice Kolthoff, Rozella (Lary) Rebkes and Wonda Sovereign. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Arthur and Charles; brother August Steinmeyer, brother Alvin in infancy; sisters Mary Henze and Anna Meyers.