Barbara Wise

December 23, 1960-November 13, 2020

Barbara Wise, 59, of Waterloo passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by immediate family on Friday November 13, 2020 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Services will be private. Inurnment will be in Mount Clark Cemetery at Central City. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Barbara Kay Wise was born December 23, 1960 in Waterloo to parents Marion and Patricia (Freese) Wise. Barb had a few favorite things she liked to do: latch-hook, going out to eat, shopping, family camping trips, word search puzzles and watching her favorite movies and TV shows.

Barb was nominated and approved to the EPI Board, to which she was very proud to be a representative of her fellow peers. Being a member of EPI was such a blessing. It allowed her to enjoy independence and socialize with her many friends. Making crafts at the Choice Day Program was a favorite activity. Barb lived with some very special ladies. She would like planning her Thursday evening supper and boasted that chili was her specialty. She was also a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Thank you to all whom had made an impact on Barb's life.

Left to celebrate Barb's life are her siblings: William Wise of the Iowa Veterans Home; Brenda (Ron) Hutschenreuter of Fairbank, Christy Rath of Oelwein and Cathy Wise of Oelwein; one niece, four nephews, two great-nieces and five great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister Debra Ann Wise and her beloved dog "Jakey".