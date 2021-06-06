Bee (Bernice) Sells

March 17, 1940-May 30, 2021

NORWALK-Bee (Bernice) Sells, Age 81, of Norwalk, passed away on May 30, 2021 peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Bee was born on March 17, 1940 in New Hartford, IA. She was raised on a farm in New Hartford by her parents Minnie and Mike Pruisner along with her sister Diane and brother Virgil. Bee later married her former spouse, Darrell Sells, in 1955 where they then moved to Waverly, IA to raise their four children, Candi, Darri, Scott, and Randy. She went on to achieve a license to practice cosmetology and later owned her own salon. After that, Bee changed careers to open her own in-home daycare in Waverly where she enjoyed spending her days teaching and caring for her daycare children.

Bee was a longtime season ticket holder to Iowa Hawkeye football and enjoyed attending football and basketball games. On the weekends, she could be found cheering on Darrell and Scott racing stock cars all around Iowa. As Bee's family grew, she enjoyed supporting her grandchildren at all of their various events.

Bee retired and moved to Van Meter in 2006 to reside with her son, Randy, to help care for and raise her grandchildren Jade and Blake. In 2008, Bee and Randy purchased a home in Norwalk that came to be known as their family home. She found delight in interior decorating, organizing her home, and shopping. Bee especially enjoyed being surrounded by family during holidays and get togethers. She was a devout Christian and found comfort in reading her bible and listening to Christian music.

Bee will be lovingly remembered by her children, Candi (Dean) Zelle, Randy Sells and Darri (Troy) Rinnels; siblings, Diane (George) Hemmen and Virgil (Carla) Pruisner; grandchildren, Jason Brandon, Brad, Randi, Daniel, Kacie, Heather, Trevor, Taylor, Jade, and Blake; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott; and great-granddaughter, Naomi.

A Celebration of Bee's Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.