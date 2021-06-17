Menu
Benita K. Brown
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Benita K. Brown

September 30, 1948-June 15, 2021

WATERLOO-Benita K. Brown, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born September 30, 1948 in Waterloo, daughter of Bennie and Daisy Fike Wildebour. She married Richard E. Brown on December 27, 1967 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He died December 8, 2006.Benita was employed in the office of Dr. Robert Spencer for over 20 years, until her retirement. She loved her children and grandchildren and her passion was her activity with her church, Grace Lutheran.Survivors include: her son, Robbe (Jannelle Dahley) Brown of Wabasha, Minnesota; her daughter, Angela (Arthur) McCabe of Brownville, New York; six grandchildren, Tim Brown (Hana Anderson), Nicolas McCabe, Kayla McCabe (Andrew Derouin), Cora McCabe, Avianna McCabe and Emma McCabe; her brother, Al (Ann) Wildebour of Cape Coral, Florida; and two sisters, Sheri Grawe of Marion and Deb Wieland of Okeechobee, Florida.

She is preceded in death by: her husband; and her son, Brian Brown. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Grace Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Jun
19
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
IA
Jun
19
Service
1:00p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
