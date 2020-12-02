Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford

INDEPENDENCE- Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would accept gladly memorials if sent to Timothy Stanford, PO Box 112, Quasqueton, IA 52326.

