Bernadine Mae Stanford
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1926
DIED
November 28, 2020

Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford

INDEPENDENCE- Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would accept gladly memorials if sent to Timothy Stanford, PO Box 112, Quasqueton, IA 52326.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 2, 2020.
