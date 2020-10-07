Berneice M. Sass

(1932-2020)

Waterloo - Berneice M. Sass, 88, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home of natural causes. She was born February 12, 1932 in Cedar Falls the daughter of Thorwald and Marian Baker Jacobsen. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School.

She married William O. "Bill" Sass on April 8, 1950 in Waterloo; he preceded her in death of August 23, 2012.

Berneice worked in Accounts Payable at Superior Welding for 17 ½ years, retiring in 1995. She also was a Covenant Volunteer for 10 years. She was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn. Berneice loved playing dominos, bingo, family time and her two dogs, Pepper and Patty.

Survived by: four sons, Danny of Morgan City, LA, John (Jan) of Adel, Thomas (Barb) of Indianapolis, IN, Richard of Waterloo; one daughter, Dawn (Brent) Ridder of Ackley; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Bud Jacobsen, Patrick (Betty) Vollbrecht and three sisters, Marlys Schoville, Delores Eastman and Penny Maurer.

Public Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Garden View Chapel with Graveside Services to following in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice, 6915 Chancellor Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Garden View Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.