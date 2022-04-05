Berneice Meyers

October 10, 1927-April 2, 2022

It is with great sadness that we share the news that the Matriarch of Meyers Nursery, Berneice Meyers, passed away on Saturday, April 2nd at LaPorte City Specialty Care. As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved Berneice, we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband LeRoy "Bud" and son Jack.

Berneice, 94, of La Porte City, formerly of Waterloo, was born in Plainfield, Iowa on October 10, 1927, to Herman & Etta Gulick. She met the love of her life, Bud Meyers when she was only 14 years old and married while he was on leave from the Army.

Berneice worked tirelessly in the nursery for the better part of her life until it was sold. She may have been only 4' 11" but she packed a powerful amount of knowledge in that tiny body. There was not a question about plants that she could not answer. To multiple generations of faithful customers whom she called "sweetie", "honey" or "deary"…you know who you are…our family thanks you!

Preceded in death by: her husband LeRoy "Bud", son Jack, her parents, 3 sisters, 3 brothers and one half-sister.

Survived by: her daughters Peggy (Tom) Grutz and Linda (Mike) Lindner, 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St. Waterloo; with burial in the Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family % Locke Funeral Home, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50702, where they will be forwarded to the family.

Locke on 4th is in charge of arrangements 319-233-6138. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.