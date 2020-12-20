Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Bernita A. Oltrogge
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Bernita A. Oltrogge

July 5, 1926 - December 16, 2020

Bernita A. Oltrogge, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny. She was born July 5, 1926 on the family farm in Buck Creek in rural Sumner, daughter of Henry and Hulda Westendorf Judisch. She married Arlin F. Oltrogge December 4, 1944 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Buck Creek, rural Sumner; Arlin died July 22, 1996. She was baptized and confirmed at the same church. She was a homemaker and worked at Black Hawk Plastics for 16 years until retirement. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo for 60 years. She was active in Ladies Circle and did condolences for friends. She had a passion for gardening and yard work. Survived by: her daughters, Sandra (Eldon) Wiegert of Loveland‚ CO, Lois (Jim) Leary of Ankeny‚ and Diane (Nick) Lara of Euless‚ TX; son, Leon (Gina) Oltrogge of Ocala‚ FL; five grandchildren, Mark (Amanda) Leary, Michael (Julie) Leary, Melissa (Justin) Ewoldsen, Amy (Doug) Kenshol, and Sierra Lara; eight great-grandchildren, Faith and Carter Kenshol, Hayden and Grace Ewoldsen, and Kaleigh, Alissa, Brinley, and Connor Leary. Preceded by: her parents; husband; sisters, Elverna Guenther, Mildred Buhr, and Arlis Wilharm; and infant brother, Walter Judisch. Private family graveside services to take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn; Memorials to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, or Sunny View Care Center, 410 NW Ash Drive, Ankeny, Iowa 50023; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family of Bernita, I offer you my sincerest sympathy on the passing of your mother. She and I developed a deep friendship over our years working together at Black Hawk Plastics. This friendship continued after my family moved to Eldora in 1980, with cards and letters at Birthday and Christmas times. This correspondence was my connection with her, until recent years. I looked forward to those letters where we shared information about families and our lives. I will plant a tree in the yard at my home in Keosauqua, IA in honor and remembrance of my friend, your mother! Most sincerely, Gloria
Gloria Mielke
December 31, 2020
Lois and Leon: My condolences on the passing of your Mother.
John Carney
December 20, 2020
