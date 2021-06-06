Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernita A. Voorhees
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Bernita A. Voorhees

March 20, 1943-June 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Bernita A. Voorhees, 78, of Waterloo, died June 4, 2021 at the MercyOne Waterloo. She was born March 20, 1943 in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Kathryn Mingus Scarbrough. She attended the Waterloo Schools. Bernita married Lynn Lawson January 6, 1962 in Waterloo. He died May 16,1973. Later she married James K. Voorhees. They later divorced.

She was a member of the Waterloo AmVets Post 19. She enjoyed crocheting blankets and broomstick lace, going to the casinos, especially Tama, and gardening with her sister, Della. She volunteered at the American Red Cross and was a Gold Star Member with the American Cancer Society.

Bernita is survived by her son, Kenneth (Stacey) Lawson, Brainerd, MN. Daughter, Joan R. (Christine Waytenick) Cedar Falls. Four grandchildren: Anita Perkins, Rae Lawson, Brick Lawson and Liv Lawson. Sister: Della (Jerry)Wilson, Hudson. Brothers: Dick (Sue) Scarbrough, Independence, Mike (Judy) Scarbrough, Waterloo, Nick (Kristy) Scarbrough, Waterloo. Good Friend, Kathy Caya, Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Funeral Services: 10:30 Thursday, June 10, 2021 Kearns Funeral Service

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00pm Wednesday June 9, 2021 at the Kearns Funeral Service

Memorials may be directed to the family. American Red Cross Black Hawk County Chapter.

For more info: www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Jun
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.