Bette Anne Weydert
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Bette Anne Weydert

May 8, 1929 - December 16, 2020

WATERLOO-Bette Anne Weydert, 91, of Waterloo, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was born May 8, 1929 in Humboldt, IA, the daughter of Chris and Beulah (Pate) Wallukait. Bette married Herb Weydert on January 24, 1950 in Algona, IA. He preceded her in death on December 2, 1993. Bette was a 1946 graduate of Algona High School. She was an administrative assistant with the Cedar Falls School District and later a receptionist and bookkeeper at Windsor Nursing & Rehab Center in Cedar Falls, retiring in 2004. Bette enjoyed playing cards, reading and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kris (Jim) Schrage of New Hartford, IA and Kathy (Rudy) Garza of Bella Vista, AR; four grandchildren, Sara (Mark) Fails of New Hartford, Niki (Jared) Price of Bentonville, AR, Laura (Kyle) Payton of Apex, NC and Amanda (Zach) Hines of Cave Springs, AR; eight great grandchildren, Taylor & Madison Hedges, Jackson & Carson Price, Isabelle & Macie Payton, London & Kennedy Hines, and a brother, Dwayne Wallukait.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister-in-law, Lorna Wallukait.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls with a Rosary starting at 9:30 a.m. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Memorials may be directed to the Knights of Columbus, the church or the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Dec
28
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many fond memories with this entire family.
Connie Kerns-Grams
December 26, 2020
