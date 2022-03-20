Betty Ann (Phelps) Boyken

January 21, 1931-March 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Betty Ann (Phelps) Boyken, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 18 at the Denver Sunset Home.

She was born Jan. 21, 1931 in Waterloo, daughter of William C. and Mary D. Farkas Phelps. Betty was baptized at Faith Lutheran Church on April 28, 2006 and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Dec. 5, 1948.

She married Merlyn V. "Bob" Boyken on Feb. 20, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo. They lived in Waterloo with their eight children for 25 years, before moving to the farm near Hudson, Iowa.

Betty was a mother, homemaker, managed the Boyken Barber Shops and Boyken Beauty Salons and was also a realtor for a short time.

Betty loved music and won a contest to sing on the radio when she was 18 years old. Her love for music continued with singing in the Waterloo Mother's Choir, singing solos at church and being the first choir director at Faith Lutheran Church.

She was involved in the Women of Faith, Dorcus Society, Hudson Garden Club and bowling league. She loved tending to her vegetable and flower gardens on the farm, canning, sewing, painting, macrame, but most of all, loving and caring for her family.

She is survived by her six daughters, Barbara (Gary) Tomlinson of Waterloo, Cynthia "Cindy" Hughes of Waterloo, Donna (Jay) Ableidinger of Punta Gorda, Florida, Linda Boyken of Coralville, Debra (John) Dalluge of Waterloo and Jennifer (Scott) Holman of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Christine Holman, Anthony Holman, Joshua (Janelle) Miller, Geoffrey Miller, Sarah Miller, Evan Dalluge, Owen Dalluge and Emily Dalluge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn "Bob", daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Boyken, son, Stephen Boyken, son-in-law, James "Jim" Hughes, two sisters and two brothers.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

The family wishes to ask that anyone coming to the visitation or funeral service, to wear a face covering.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.