Betty Burch
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Betty Burch

December 20, 1927-January 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Betty Burch, 94, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 4, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital. She was born December 20, 1927, in Waterloo, daughter of Ernest and Louise (Huting) Waite. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945.

Betty married John "Jack" Burch Jr. June 20, 1946, in Waterloo. He died October 16, 1999. She worked as office manager at their business, Burch and Lehman, for 40 years. Betty enjoyed knitting, playing bingo and Yahtzee, baking, daily walks, and her grandkids.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca McChane‚ Waterloo; sons, Craig (Cindy) Burch‚ Port Charlotte, FL and Jim (Lyz) Burch‚ Dewitt; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Patricia Hennings.

Private family services will take place in the spring. Memorials to the family. Arrangements by Locke at 4th, 319-233-6138. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Betty's passing. Condolences to Craig and Becky for the loss of your mom.
Paul Huting
Family
January 22, 2022
becky and craig..sorry to hear about your mom...take care....frank kirby
frank kirby
January 12, 2022
