Betty Mae Donohue
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA

Betty Mae Donohue

April 22, 1933-March 4, 2021

DUNKERTON - Betty Mae Donohue, 87 years old of Dunkerton, IA, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church-Barclay, rural Dunkerton, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services Monday at the church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorials will be directed to the church. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Betty was born April 22, 1933, the daughter of Claude William Henderson and Doris Eva (McGill) Henderson. She was united in marriage to Richard Russell Donohue, Sr., July 4, 1953, in Des Moines, IA. Betty worked as a retail salesclerk and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church - Barclay, rural Dunkerton.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Dixie Makedonski of Roland, IA, Robin Donohue (David Whiteman) of Evansdale, IA; four sons, Rick Donohue (Donna Reuter) of Dunkerton, Tim (Jacuque) Donohue of San Antonio, TX, Dan (Leslie) Donohue of Hanford, CA, Ruben (Karena) Donohue of Dunkerton; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Her parents; husband; one daughter, Teresa Hahn; two sisters, Alberta Ritter and Maxine McGinn; and one special daughter-in-law, Kimberly Donohue, preceded her in death.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Francis Catholic Church
IA
Mar
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Francis Catholic Church
IA
Betty was the nicest lady, always so friendly. My sincere sympathy to the Donohue family.
Linda Hawbaker
March 8, 2021
