Betty Gibson

November 16, 1937-October 3, 2021

WATERLOO-Betty Gibson was born November 16, 1937 in Cooksville, IL: daughter of August and Minnie (England) Hagedorn. She graduated from the Allen School of Nursing in 1958. She was married to Allen Gibson in 1958; he preceded her in on February 1, 2015. Betty was an RN at Allen Hospital for 19 years, then she went to Schoitz in 1972, until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking. Betty always wanted something for her guests to eat. She had a heart of gold and opened her home for those in need.

Betty passed away on October 3, 2021 at home at the age of 83. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Nick Gibson, brother, Rex Hagedorn and many sisters. Betty is survived by two sons: Richard Gibson of Raymond and Randall (Marlen) Gibson of Zebulon, NC; two daughters: Tammy (James) McNally of Washburn and Deborah (Kevin) Schaa of Lake of the Ozarks; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Barbara Dedic of Traer.

Visitation: October 8, at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM

Services: October 8, at Parrott & Wood at 1:00 pm

Burial at Garden of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com