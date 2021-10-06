Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Gibson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Betty Gibson

November 16, 1937-October 3, 2021

WATERLOO-Betty Gibson was born November 16, 1937 in Cooksville, IL: daughter of August and Minnie (England) Hagedorn. She graduated from the Allen School of Nursing in 1958. She was married to Allen Gibson in 1958; he preceded her in on February 1, 2015. Betty was an RN at Allen Hospital for 19 years, then she went to Schoitz in 1972, until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking. Betty always wanted something for her guests to eat. She had a heart of gold and opened her home for those in need.

Betty passed away on October 3, 2021 at home at the age of 83. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Nick Gibson, brother, Rex Hagedorn and many sisters. Betty is survived by two sons: Richard Gibson of Raymond and Randall (Marlen) Gibson of Zebulon, NC; two daughters: Tammy (James) McNally of Washburn and Deborah (Kevin) Schaa of Lake of the Ozarks; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister, Barbara Dedic of Traer.

Visitation: October 8, at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM

Services: October 8, at Parrott & Wood at 1:00 pm

Burial at Garden of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Oct
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Betty at Ask-A-Nurse and we had some great potlucks. Also I was a recipient of some gluten free bread after I got diagnosed with Ceiliac's. Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Patty Gericke
Work
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results