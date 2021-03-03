Betty Ann Holm

August 30, 1929-February 28, 2021

TRIPOLI-Betty Ann Holm, age 91, of Tripoli, Iowa, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Betty was born on August 30, 1929, in St. Olaf, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Alma (Christianson) Gunderson. Betty was baptized and confirmed at the Norway Lutheran Church in St. Olaf, by Rev. S. J. Standjord. Betty attended Dry Run Country School in Clayton County through 8th grade and graduated from the Postville High School on May 15, 1946. Betty then attended Luther College in Decorah and following her schooling taught Third Grade in Tripoli, Iowa, for three years. On May 9, 1951, Betty was united in marriage to Duane F. (Moose) Holm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Postville, Iowa, by Rev. Frederick R. Ludwig.

Betty was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, where she held several offices. Betty enjoyed gardening, golfing, knitting, crocheting, cooking, reading, walking, and really enjoyed her time with family and friends.

Betty's memory is honored by: five sons, Bradley W. (Barbara) Holm, of Brinnon, Washington, Spencer L. (Val) Holm of Waverly, Iowa, Murray L. Holm of Kirkland, Washington, Monte J. (Elena) Holm of Los Gatos, California, Todd A. (Julie) Holm of Simpsonville, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Kay Gunderson and Clarian Gunderson. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sisters, Ruby (Quentin) Torkelson, Doris (Lloyd) Niedert, Fern Marie (Dink) Templeton, and three brothers, Ralph (Jan) Gunderson, Arnold Gunderson and Dean Gunderson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, with Pastor Marilyn Sargent officiating. The funeral can be viewed live on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home's Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Tripoli. Visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home on Friday, March 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., the family will not be present. Memorials may be directed to Faith United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left for Betty at www.kaisercorson.com 319-352-1187