Betty J. Wubbena
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Betty J. Wubbena

January 20, 1939-December 1, 2020

Betty J. Wubbena, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 1 at her home. She was born January 20, 1939, in Bristow, daughter of Edward and Iva Wickham Abben. Betty graduated from Bristow High School. She married Donald Wubbena May 17, 1957 in Bristow; he died October 24, 1988. Betty is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Dan) Kalianov of Waterloo, and Lisa (Jim) Zuck of Punta Gorda‚ FL; son, Scott (Cindy Harris) Wubbena‚ Waterloo; grandchild, Alicia Zuck of Lutz‚ FL; two brothers, Eldon (Grace) Abben, and Richard Abben. She is preceded by her parents, husband, Donald; and three brothers, Ivan, Beryl, and Ronald Abben. Graveside Services: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery
, Waterloo, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lisa, I'm so sorry for your loss!! I know how close you 2 were. I'm sending you lits of prayers and hugs!
Lorene Reeves
December 6, 2020