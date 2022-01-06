Betty J. Koschmeder

December 22, 1935-December 31, 2021

DENVER-Betty J. Koschmeder, 86, of Denver, died Friday, December 31, at the Willow Winds Assisted Living in Denver.

She was born Dec 22, 1935, daughter of Lawrence and Edna Snelling. She married Don Koschmeder on July 14, 1957.

Betty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. She enjoyed reconnecting with fellow teachers and students after 30+ years of teaching most of which was teaching 3rd grade at the Readlyn Elementary school. Betty loved playing cards, word puzzles, reading books but enjoyed most of all spending time with her kids and grandchildren.

Betty was active in the local community serving on the city council, library board and a member of the community club and the Readlyn Historical Society.

Survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Myron) Lee of Waukee; a son, Doug (Sherri) of Readlyn; five grandchildren, Brandon , Blake, Kayla, Matthew and Sam; six great grandchildren; a brother Jerry (Marlene) of Tripoli; and a brother Clark (Kathy) of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: her husband, parents and an infant son.

Her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, January 7th at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be directed to the Readlyn Community Library or the Wapsie Valley Education Foundation.