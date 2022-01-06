Menu
Betty J. Koschmeder
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Betty J. Koschmeder

December 22, 1935-December 31, 2021

DENVER-Betty J. Koschmeder, 86, of Denver, died Friday, December 31, at the Willow Winds Assisted Living in Denver.

She was born Dec 22, 1935, daughter of Lawrence and Edna Snelling. She married Don Koschmeder on July 14, 1957.

Betty was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. She enjoyed reconnecting with fellow teachers and students after 30+ years of teaching most of which was teaching 3rd grade at the Readlyn Elementary school. Betty loved playing cards, word puzzles, reading books but enjoyed most of all spending time with her kids and grandchildren.

Betty was active in the local community serving on the city council, library board and a member of the community club and the Readlyn Historical Society.

Survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Myron) Lee of Waukee; a son, Doug (Sherri) of Readlyn; five grandchildren, Brandon , Blake, Kayla, Matthew and Sam; six great grandchildren; a brother Jerry (Marlene) of Tripoli; and a brother Clark (Kathy) of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: her husband, parents and an infant son.

Her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, January 7th at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be directed to the Readlyn Community Library or the Wapsie Valley Education Foundation.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Readlyn, IA
Jan
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Readlyn, IA
So sorry to hear of Betty's demise. She was a special friend from high school. We were basketball buddies. Our friendship lasted throughout the years. I moved to Texas. Betty and another friend, Jane, came out for a week to visit in 2001. We had such a good time. A couple of years ago when I called her on her birthday, I could tell she didn't know who I was. I will always have such fond memories of by friend, Betty Jane.
Your book club friends
January 6, 2022
I am sorry for your loss.
Madonna Welsh
January 6, 2022
So sorry to hear of her passing. Our sympathies are with you all. She was one of my favorite teachers!
Sandra (Poock) Wells
School
January 6, 2022
So sorry to hear of Betty's passing. She was a very good teacher and you better listen. Sending hugs to her family.
Brenda Buenzow
Friend
January 6, 2022
Aunt Betty was a beautiful and kind lady. Her smile always brighten the room. She will be missed by all the lives that Aunt Betty touched. Our prayers are with the family. God promises us that we will be together again, draw strength on that promise and the memories that we all cherish. Hugs and love
Ronny and Wanda Heidemann
Family
January 4, 2022
Dear Jerry, Clark and family...We are so sorry to hear of Cousin Betty's passing. We understand the difficult time you are going through, and wish you peace and comfort in this journey. We hope that your extended family is well and able to be close by to share love and support. Dave, Kathy (Beaverton, OR), & Bryant, Katie, Piper (3) and Benjamin (1) in Germantown MD All our love.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Betty was a very special woman that always had a smile and a hug to give us. We will remember her with a smile. She'll be happy again with her loved ones that passed before her. If you need anything please, let us know
Gail & Steve Deterding
Friend
January 4, 2022
