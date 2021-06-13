Menu
Betty Lou Smith Lawton
1929 - 2021
Betty Lou Smith Lawton

December 21, 1929-June 4, 2021

Betty Lou Smith Lawton, age 91, a long-time resident of Washington, D.C., passed into Spirit peacefully at the home she shared with her daughter in Frederick, MD on June 4, 2021.

Betty Lou was one of four children born to Clifford and Lee Russell Smith in Waterloo, IA. She majored in Art at the University of Northern Iowa, relocating to Washington, D.C. after graduation, where she met and married William F. Lawton, Jr., her husband of nearly 60 years. Among her other endeavors, Betty Lou taught art at Bertie Backus Junior High school, worked as a graphic artist for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, and concluded her working career as a Purchasing and Procurement Specialist for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Along with 19 friends, Betty Lou co-founded the Roaring 20's Social Club, meeting monthly for over 40 years. A lifelong artist, she helped found the first Black art sorority, Theta Sigma Upsilon in 1979 and exhibited her paintings in many Washington, D.C. area art shows.

Betty Lou was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Jr., parents, brother Clifford C. Smith and sister Yvonne C. (Smith) Simms. She is survived by her sister Deanna (Smith) Johnson, sons William III (Cathy) and Eric (Pamela), daughter Suzanne, grand-daughter Alexis, and two great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a caring sister, a kind and generous friend, a gracious, youthful and energetic aunt, and a stylish and talented professional woman.

A private interment service is forthcoming.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy made be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
To the Lawton family my deepest sympathy my heart is sadden Mrs. Lawton always greeted me with open arms when I used to come to visit her son Billy we were best friends I'll never forget a beautiful home off of 16th Street.
Roland E. Dennis Jr.
Friend
June 13, 2021
