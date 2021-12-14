Menu
Betty J. Loeb
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Betty J. Loeb

June 11, 1928-December 10, 2021

Betty J. Loeb, 93, of La Porte City, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born June 11, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Glenn and Helen M. Smith Carlton. Betty married Elmer J.J. Loeb October 13, 1946; he died May 27, 1992. She married Donald R. Anderson August 11, 1995; he died May 27, 2010.

Betty owned and worked at the Superette grocery store and later at Thiftway grocery store, both in La Porte City. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Jubilee. Betty enjoyed making ceramics, doing crossroad puzzles, and playing the organ.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Francisco of La Porte City; three grandsons, Daniel J. (Laura) Loeb of Independence, Marc D. (Rachel) Francisco, and Michael L. Francisco, both of La Porte City; seven great-grandchildren, Mercedes, Danielle, Jacklynn, Hayleigh, Shelbi, Bodie, and Kane; and sister-in-law, Eunice Aschenbrenner of Evansdale. Betty is preceded by her parents; husbands, Elmer and Donald; two sons, Stephen K. and David D. Loeb; and two brothers, Howard and Harold Aschenbrenner.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, December 16 at Zion Lutheran Church - Jubilee, in rural La Porte City with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation: 4 – 6 PM Wednesday, December 15 at Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St, La Porte City. Direct memorials to the family a memorial fund will be established. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Locke in La Porte City
606 E. Main St., La Porte City, IA
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church - Jubilee
rural La Porte City, IA
3 Entries
I was so sad to hear of Betty´s passing. She lived a full, happy life and was loved by many. She was a great friend to my parents along with Elmer. She went to Scotland with my Mom which meant the world to my Mom. Dawn Kerr Rundell. Would like to express her sympathies also. Remember the good times. Love to you all.
Debbie Aldrich
Friend
December 18, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. Betty was always such a friendly person who never hesitated to stop and chat. During the 10 years my mother was in the care center, Betty often would stop and visit with her while caring for other patients. Our sympathy to all the family members.
Marvin and Sue Hrubes
December 15, 2021
Sorry for the loss of a wonderful lady me and Betty spent a lot of time in our earlier days chatting good woman
Jeff Calkins
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results