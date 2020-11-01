Betty Mae Green

March 1, 1929-October 27, 2020

WATERLOO – Betty Mae Green was born March 1, 1929 in Holmes County, MS, the daughter of Lonnie Wash and Annie Lowe. She died October 27, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care of natural causes.

She is survived by one brother, Willie Wash of Kansas City, KS. Survivors also include a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and five brothers.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Service with burial in Garden of Memories.