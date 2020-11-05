Betty P. Walvatne

December 27, 1924-November 3, 2020

Betty P. Walvatne, 95, formerly of Waterloo, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester of natural causes. Betty was born December 27, 1924, in Franklin County, the daughter of James and Leta Williamson. She came to know the Lord Jesus as her personal Saviour, January 28, 1946. Betty was united in marriage to Harold Walvatne on June 8, 1954, at the Western Avenue Gospel Hall in Waterloo, where they gathered with the Christians for over 50 years; he died March 9, 2011. She was employed at Hawkeye Institute of Technology School of Nursing for several years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty is survived by a son, Steve (Kathy) Walvatne of Hawkeye; a daughter, Marcia (Robert) Finley of Masonville; a daughter-in-law, Linda (William) Lavery of Parkersburg;12 grandchildren: Daniel (Lorene) Walvatne, John (Heather) Walvatne, Shannon (Aaron) Dyck, Jonathan (Joanna) Walvatne, Sarah (Joe) Camarra, Carrie (Jon) Kaulback, Sheila (Bryan) Uhlenhake, David (Karla) Walvatne, Shad (Amanda) Finley, Alyson (Shaun) Robertson, Jessica Yoder, and Luke (Megan) Finley; 41 great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, June Walvatne of Hawkeye; and one brother-in-law, Robert (Barbara) Smid of Garnavillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Mark; two brothers, Robert and Herb Williamson; five brothers-in-law: Willard Peck, Harold Wardell and Adrian, Vernal, and Norris Walvatne; and seven sisters-in-law: Betty Williamson, Gladys Wardell, Arlene Peck, Helen Smid, Hazel, Lavanda, and Marian Walvatne.

Services: 10:30 AM, Monday, November 9, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 8, at the funeral home. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.