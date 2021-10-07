Menu
Betty E. Williams
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home - Allison
308 Birch St
Allison, IA

Betty E. Williams

ALLISON-Betty E. Williams, 88, of Allison, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at Hitesville Gospel Hall in rural Aplington. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting Betty's family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Betty Williams.
Don Haack
October 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family at the passing of Betty. What a blessing to know that she is at home with the Lord.
Linda Epley
October 7, 2021
