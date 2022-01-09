Menu
Betty J. Wood
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Betty J. Wood

December 2, 1923-January 5, 2022

EVANSDALE-Betty J. Wood, 98, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born December 2, 1923, in Waterloo the daughter of Clarence and Claudia Smith Wren.

Betty married Dale Wood on May 4, 1942, in Lancaster, MO; he preceded her in death on May 21, 2005.

She and her husband owned and operated Carousel Motel in Lake View, Arkansas for 10 years. She also worked a short time at Arnold's Clothing Store in Waterloo.

Betty enjoyed sewing and having fun with her grandchildren.

Survived by: two daughters, Jorja McMillan of Waterloo, Vicki Olmstead of Evansdale; six grandchildren, Dale McMillan of Waterloo, Lori McMillan of Waterloo, Lisa (Todd) Pierce of Washburn, Darren Cook of La Porte City, Diane (Shawn) Cook-Healey of KS, Shari (Matt) Pignoni of FL; 18 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a grandson, Kenny Olmstead; a son-in-law, Danny McMillan, and a sister, Rosemond Wren in infancy.

Services: will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50703 with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Jan
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Garden View Chapel
