Beverly "Bev" Frost
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

Beverly "Bev" Frost

March 28, 1954-December 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Beverly "Bev" Frost, 67, of Waterloo, died Thursday December 30, at home.

She was born March 28, 1954, in Waterloo, the daughter of Virgil and Irene Thilges Norte. She married Steven Frost on December 22, 1981, in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2019.

Bev owned a dog grooming company name Charlie's Place and other occupations such as a reserve officer for the Waterloo Police Department and police dispatcher.

Survivors include: her children, Jeremy (Sara) Frost of Waterloo and Jennifer (Bill) Collins of Enderby, British Columbia, Canada; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; her brother, Bernard Norte of Owatonna, MN; her sister, Barbara Scholl of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Byron Norte and Bruce Norte.

Graveside Service: 11:00 am Saturday, January 8, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
3912 W. 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We want to share our most sincere condolences to the family of our dear friend and sweet neighbor,. She was an amazing woman and friend and enjoyed many afternoons talking about our life's and watching the kids play outside. She would always bring out snacks for the kids to eat and was just very thoughtful and will be missed dearly.
Indalecio and Jaymee Rodriguez
March 1, 2022
We were neighbors and childhood friends! We spent a considerable amount of time together. My brothers and my sister and I and Bev and Bruce and Byron. Bev was a very hard worker! She loved her dogs She put 110% into everything she did! I am sure that she will be missed but I am sure that she is glad to finally be at rest! May you rest in Gods light my friend!
Janice Hartz
January 5, 2022
SHE WAS A SWEETHEART MY BUDDYS SISTER RIP BEV
CRAIG WHITE
January 5, 2022
