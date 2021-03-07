Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Beverly A. "Bev" Huntbach
1934 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Beverly A. "Bev" Huntbach

September 30, 1934-March 4, 2021

WATERLOO-Beverly A. "Bev" Huntbach, 86, of Waterloo, died on Thurs., March 4, 2021 at home. Bev was born Sept. 30, 1934 in La Porte City, daughter of Harold & Gladys (Fields) Tibbetts. She graduated from West High in 1952. Bev married George Huntbach on Dec. 5, 1954 in Waterloo; he died June 15, 2015. She had worked at Waterloo Savings Bank & then retired from John Deere Credit Union. Bev attended Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed chaperoning the Royals Drum & Bugle Corps, traveling, camping, bowling & Chicago Cubs. She loved spending time with her family. Survived by her son, David (Kim) Huntbach; 2 daughters, Susan (Steve) Boyd & Patty (Richard) Judas all of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren, Jamey Fox, Amy (Mike) Fleming, Richard Judas, Jr., Dana (Josh) Judas O'Connell & Dylan Huntbach; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia (Harold) Smith of Woodbridge, VA; sister-in-law, Delva Huntbach of Cresco; & many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Steven Huntbach; brother, Melvin Tibbetts; 3 sisters, Betty (Duane) Torner, Donna (Bill) Hurley & Bonnie Tibbetts; & son-in-law, David McDowell. Memorials to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be sent to the family. Visitation 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thurs., March 11, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Private services will be held. Burial in Garden of Memories. www.KearnsFuneralService.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Out sympathy to you all. I worked with her at Veridian. Awesome lady!
Laurie
March 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Kent and Ann Orchard
March 7, 2021
Patty, Sorry to hear about your Mom.
Sandi Kennedy
March 7, 2021
