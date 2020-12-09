Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Beverly A. Kane
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Columbus Catholic High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Beverly A. Kane

September 29, 1946-December 8, 2020

Beverly A. "Candy" Kane, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at home from ovarian cancer. She was born September 29, 1946 in Waterloo, the daughter of Edward and Viola (Salzer) Barr. She graduated from Columbus Catholic High School with the class of 1964. She worked as a car parts dealer for 42 years, retiring from Witham Auto in 2016. Bev married James "Jim" Kane on October 28, 2017 at Queen of Peace. Bev was an active member of Queen of Peace where she belonged to the Garden Club, volunteered at various bazaars and festivals, and would often cook for the priests. She was a founding member and CEO of the "Nacho Girls" and was known for her sense of humor and being the life of the party. Bev enjoyed music – especially Elvis, fishing, and was an excellent cook. She adored children and was the most amazing grandma. Survived by her husband, Jim Kane of Waterloo; 2 daughters, Bianca (Trent) Grace Liles of Eugene, OR & Sheila (Lewy) Hunt of Nashua; step-children, Sarah Kane & Chris (Kyle) Kane both of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren, Derek, William Jr. & Genevieve Brown; 3 step-grandchildren, Brenden, Myles, & Elliott Kane; 2 brothers, Ed Barr, Jr. of Colorado & Marty Barr of Minnesota; and sister, Mary (Richard) Loomer of Florida. Preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Queen of Peace, Waterloo. Visitation: One hour prior to service at the church. Memorials: to the family. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace
Waterloo, IA
Dec
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roger worked with Bev for a number of years. She always had a smile for everyone. Our prayers are with the family.
Roger and Elaine Seemann
December 9, 2020
JULIE BARR
December 9, 2020
Jim and family - my heart is breaking for all of you. My thoughts are prayers are with you all.
Sandie Greco
December 9, 2020
I worked at many Church activities {mostly in the kitchen} with Bev. She was always a joy to be around. Rest in peace Bev - you will be greatly missed.
Marlene Kruth
December 9, 2020
