Beverly H. King
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

Beverly H. King

Jesup – Beverly H. King, 92 years old Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.

Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Masks and social distancing will be required. Private family services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Friends are welcome to join the family at the graveside following the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family c/o White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA 50648. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Feb
27
Service
10:30a.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Feb
27
Burial
Cedar Crest Cemetery
Jesup, IA
White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for loss. Thoughts and prayers to the King family from the Nation family.
Brian Nation
February 24, 2021
