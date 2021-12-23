Menu
Beverly A. Lynch
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Beverly A. Lynch

May 26, 1941-December 21, 2021

WATERLOO-Beverly A. Lynch, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 21, at MercyOne.

She was born May 26, 1941 in Waterloo, the daughter of Stephen F. and Susan Webbeking Dolan. She married Robert L. Lynch on October 30, 1965. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1997.

Beverly graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School and Young Cosmetology College. She was a hairstylist in Waterloo for many years, retiring in 2011.

Survived by: her daughter, Ann M. Lynch of Waterloo; her son, Aaron M. (Jennifer) Lynch of Ankeny; five grandchildren, Jordan, Cameron, Hailey, Kaelan and Emma; and her brother, Patrick (Karen) Dolan of Baltimore, Md.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and her parents.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials: directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo
Dec
27
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
627 West Fourth Street, Waterloo
